Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.
SXT stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71.
In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
