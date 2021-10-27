Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensient Technologies to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT stock opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensient Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 369.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Sensient Technologies worth $27,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.