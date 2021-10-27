FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Lowered by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.86 EPS.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

BABA opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $462.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 153,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,296,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

