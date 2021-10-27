Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 28.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

