SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 26th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

SBFG opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

