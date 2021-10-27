KeyCorp Comments on Walmart Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the retailer will earn $6.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

WMT opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $414.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

