Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.16

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €27.16 ($31.95) and last traded at €27.06 ($31.84), with a volume of 105125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €26.52 ($31.20).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.10 ($31.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

