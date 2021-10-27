FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roper Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $488.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.79. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $505.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.