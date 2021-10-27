Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Cut by Analyst

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for WEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,985,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,848,000 after buying an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

