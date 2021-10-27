Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 223,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $3,709,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 449.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 18.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.