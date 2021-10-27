SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 3.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.83. 18,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 70,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.
