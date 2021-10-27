SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Shares Up 3.2%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)’s share price shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.83. 18,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 70,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 111.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 586.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 69,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile (NYSE:SMHI)

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.