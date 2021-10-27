Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 91.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of CRTX opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $488,855.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $4,247,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Cortexyme by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $281,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $375,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

