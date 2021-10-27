JMP Securities Raises Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $145.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $123.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE:SSTK opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $62.21 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $46,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $17,132,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shutterstock by 52.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 133,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.