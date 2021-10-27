NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Shares Down 7.8%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX)’s share price was down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 3,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

