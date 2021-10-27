Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitie Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

