Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -1.71. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

