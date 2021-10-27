Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 202,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 278,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

