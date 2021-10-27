Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 100,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 125,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

