Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 100,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 125,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

