Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 76,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 30,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 price target on shares of Zimtu Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

