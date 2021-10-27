Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.62. 294,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.