DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

