Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.63.

Shares of EFX opened at $270.97 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

