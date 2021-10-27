23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Up 7.3%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 11.66 and last traded at 11.66. 102,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,368,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ME. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.