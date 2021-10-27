Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $350.17

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $350.17 and last traded at $350.17, with a volume of 244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

