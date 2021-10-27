Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.33

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAIFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

