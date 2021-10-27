Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $317.51

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $317.51 and last traded at $312.40, with a volume of 413402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.44.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average is $251.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $801,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $5,753,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 23.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

