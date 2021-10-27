iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.26

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.26 and last traded at $109.26, with a volume of 1053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

