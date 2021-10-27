Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,117,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $124.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

