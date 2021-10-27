Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $64.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $2,066,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 617,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 125,412 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 238,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

