444,485 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 444,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

