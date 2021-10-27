Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,973 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

