MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,405,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,689 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MannKind by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MannKind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MannKind by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

