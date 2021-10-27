JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

JBLU opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

