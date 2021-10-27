Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,006 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.71 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

