Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lessened by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $11,404,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,960,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,984,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $86.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

