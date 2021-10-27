Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 905 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

