Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.