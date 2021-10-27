Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLSNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

