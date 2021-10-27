EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 7%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) shares were up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 125,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,990,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $92,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,391,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

