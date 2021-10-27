TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

