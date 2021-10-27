Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ORIX Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ORIX in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE IX opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. ORIX has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 42.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

