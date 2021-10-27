ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.58

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.58 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 148848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.