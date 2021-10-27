United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.