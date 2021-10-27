JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JCDXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

