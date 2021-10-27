Wedbush Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

