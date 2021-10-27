Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $210.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $211.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

