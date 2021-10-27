Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) in a report published on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday.

Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.25.

