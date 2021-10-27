Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $159.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average is $224.56. The company has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.