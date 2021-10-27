Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $13.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

