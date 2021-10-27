Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RST. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON RST opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £649.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 438.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Restore has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

