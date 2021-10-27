Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.92 million, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after acquiring an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

